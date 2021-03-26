Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.