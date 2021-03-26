Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ING. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,049 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

