Morgan Stanley Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $30.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.92.

MPLX stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

