Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,071,445 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 359.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,823,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 818,043 shares of company stock worth $181,439,976. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW traded up $14.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,788. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.57.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

