Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Comcast worth $1,987,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,997,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Comcast by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,166,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $53,961,000 after buying an additional 155,148 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 564,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,981,336. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $256.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

