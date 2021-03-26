Morgan Stanley Increases International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $48.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on IP. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.
IP remained flat at $$54.34 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,800. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.
In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
