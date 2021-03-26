Morgan Stanley Increases International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $48.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IP. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

IP remained flat at $$54.34 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,800. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

