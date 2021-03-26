Morgan Stanley Cuts Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target to $23.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of FHTX opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

