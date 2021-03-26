Morgan Stanley Boosts RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $4.00

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

RES has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.39.

RES stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. RPC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,621,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,770,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,893,850. Corporate insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

