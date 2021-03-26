Morgan Stanley Boosts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $38.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Adient by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

