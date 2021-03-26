Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $83.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $865,869.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,001.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

