Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Issues Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MNPR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. 798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,072. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 million and a PE ratio of -9.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

