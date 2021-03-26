Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS.

Shares of MOMO opened at $13.95 on Friday. Momo has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

