Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00, Fidelity Earnings reports. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Momo updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

MOMO stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Momo has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Momo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.