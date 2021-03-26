Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,563 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $183,107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Moderna by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,483,000 after purchasing an additional 356,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $960,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,770.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,960,710 shares of company stock valued at $611,028,944. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $133.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

