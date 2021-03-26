MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of MKS Instruments worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 113.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after buying an additional 356,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 194,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after buying an additional 135,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $171.08 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.60 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.86.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

