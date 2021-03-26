Mithaq Capital Spc Acquires 11,090 Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Stock

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 11,090 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $116,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 21,649 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $218,438.41.

On Friday, March 19th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 123,308 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,294,734.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 85,209 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $887,877.78.

On Monday, March 15th, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 87,829 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $920,447.92.

On Friday, March 12th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 19,725 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $206,718.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 35,400 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $369,576.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 47,950 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $543,273.50.

On Friday, February 26th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 43,620 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $494,650.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 61,271 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $695,425.85.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $2,521,997.55.

SAII opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.