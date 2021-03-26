Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 9,200 Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 423,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter.

NCA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,966. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

