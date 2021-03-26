Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. 516,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,808,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $217.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

