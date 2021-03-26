Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $842,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $93.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,038. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

