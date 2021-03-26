Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 940 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $104.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

