Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.00 and a one year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.