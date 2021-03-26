Mirrored Netflix Hits Market Cap of $28.60 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $28.60 million and $96,097.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for approximately $508.73 or 0.00931273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00060188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00225674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.41 or 0.00820839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00050914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 56,221 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.