Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $324.49 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $6.75 or 0.00013007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $324.49 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00058466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00178749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00795023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00076360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,773 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.