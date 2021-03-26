Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.22% of Midland States Bancorp worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 136,375 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $278,964.44. Insiders sold 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $604.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.