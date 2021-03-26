Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 41,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,145,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFGP shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,077,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 587,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 706,700 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 401,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 30.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

