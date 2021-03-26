Michael A. Bieber Sells 3,845 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $179,830.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 74,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,825.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Willdan Group stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $449.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WLDN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

