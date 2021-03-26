Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $6.17

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 69.9% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.17 or 0.00011465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $14.31 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00215324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.26 or 0.00814239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00051928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00076665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

