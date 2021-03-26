Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,808,625.00 in Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $799.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

