Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,808,625.00 in Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Merus stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $799.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.83.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.
