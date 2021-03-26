Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Shares Gap Up to $30.12

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.12, but opened at $31.73. Meredith shares last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

