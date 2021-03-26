Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 972,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,713 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $79,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,308,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 664.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 811,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after buying an additional 705,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. 443,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,214,595. The stock has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

