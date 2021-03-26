Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Juniper Networks by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,268,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 593,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,424,000 after purchasing an additional 414,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

