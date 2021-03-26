Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 55.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth $755,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MVF opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $9.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

