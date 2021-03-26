Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $209,000 Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.88 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

