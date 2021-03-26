Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 85,064 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $413,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.82 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

ORCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

