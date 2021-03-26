Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 5,679 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

