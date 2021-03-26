Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

