Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 35,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 208,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

