Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Melcor Developments stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. Melcor Developments has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

