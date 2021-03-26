Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of Melcor Developments stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. Melcor Developments has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
