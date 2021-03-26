MEI Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,631 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the typical volume of 526 call options.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 374.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 88,076 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 147,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

