Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MEGGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:MEGGF remained flat at $$6.55 during trading hours on Friday. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

