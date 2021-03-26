MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.37% from the company’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.84.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.33. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

