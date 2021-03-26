Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

MDT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. 109,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,778. The company has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

