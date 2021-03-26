Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Shares Down 6.9%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 170,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 215,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.

