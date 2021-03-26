Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 31,246 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $902,384.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,642,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,781,460.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $7,026,552.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,392,715.76.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $3,206,683.48.

NYSE MDLA opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medallia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medallia by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Medallia by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,592,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.