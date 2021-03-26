McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock opened at $191.45 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $121.15 and a 12 month high of $193.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average of $170.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.