McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $224.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

