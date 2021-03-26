McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.59. 67,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,425. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.55. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.