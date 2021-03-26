McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

MCD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.35. 100,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,425. The company has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.