Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes $3.68 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

TMO stock traded up $14.74 on Friday, reaching $457.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,231. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.30 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.74 and its 200 day moving average is $468.84. The company has a market cap of $179.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

