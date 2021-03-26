Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

ORCL traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $69.79. 506,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,487,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

